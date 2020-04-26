Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt: Celebs share their makeup-free selfies during quarantine

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 09:19 IST

Bollywood beauties seem to have taken the au natural route during social distancing and self-isolation, while encouraging their fans on social media by putting their makeup-free selfies with messages worth introspecting.

During the quarantine period due to Coronavirus, most of our Bollywood beauties are spending their time at home reading, cooking, and doing workout indoors. And this is how they are keeping themselves busy. It seems makeup is certainly the last thing on their mind. They are embracing their natural glow and encouraging their fans too by sharing their bare-faced selfies. Taking to Instagram, Malaika Arora shared her sun-kissed, makeup-free selfie on Instagram and wrote, “Another week goes by…wondering wat awaits us…but for now loving the sun on my skin n the wind in my hair n comfort of knowing that i have a roof over my head with my loved ones.”

Alia shared her au natural selfie and wrote, “ Relying on those endorphins & my virtual workout partners to keep the spirit up”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan showed a spot on her face through a selfie on Instagram and wrote, “ Meanwhile… I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created.PS:The zit on my face didn’t get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing…”

Bipasha, who is keeping herself busy at home working out with hubby Karan Singh Grover shared her makeup-free selfie and wrote, “Be kind. Be Patient. Be Generous. Be Accepting. Be all of these things… to yourself too. That is where it begins.”

