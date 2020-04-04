Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to gift THESE priceless things to her son, Taimur Ali Khan | Bollywood Life

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan, is undoubtedly the cutest star kid on the block. He has been under the limelight from the time he was born. Hence, we are used to seeing his pictures and his parents talking about Tim in the public. Kareena and Saif have never refrained from talking about their little munchkin and they often share anecdotes about his naughty antics with media. Recently, in an interview with Vogue, the actress was asked what is the one thing that money can’t buy, that she would like to gift her little one, Taimur Ali Khan. Also Read – Ki & Ka: Kareena Kapoor Khan TROLLS Arjun Kapoor as he urges fans to do their household chores

Responding to the same question, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “A chance to meet his grandfather and great grandfather.” For the unversed, Taimur’s great grandfather is Raj Kapoor and his grandfather is the legendary cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Unfortunately, they left for the heavenly abode before Taimur was born. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: After facing flak for donating to UNICEF, Kareena Kapoor Khan pledges support to PM-CARES and Maharashtra State Fund

Meanwhile, Saif recently mentioned that he had to buy back his ancestral home after it was turned into a hotel.”When my father died, it got rented to Neemrana Hotels. Aman [Nath] and Francis [Wacziarg] used to run [the hotel]. Francis passed away. He’d said that if I wanted it back, I could let him know. I said: ‘I want it back’. They held a conference, and said, ‘okay, you have to give us lots of money!’ Which I then consequently earned,” he had said. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kareena-Saif choose UNICEF over PM-Cares for COVID-19 donation, netizens unhappy

As far as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front is concerned, she was last seen in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film was one of the highest grossers of 2019. Up next, we will see her in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is an official Hindi remake of Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. She also Karan Johar’s Takht, lined up.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one busy woman, we must say!

