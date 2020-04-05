Kareena Kapoor poses with a ‘pasta necklace’ made by son Taimur Ali Khan – view pic | Bollywood Life

Post Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sensational Instagram debut, we have seen some amazing stuff shared by the actress, which turned out to be a treat for the fans. While the 3 Idiots star is enjoying her quarantine period with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, she recently shared a picture, which is definitely cutest posts. The gorgeous actress shared a picture, where is flaunting the Pasta necklace, which is made by the little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan. She shared image and captioned it, “Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan #QuaranTimDiaries.” Also Read – Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to gift THESE priceless things to her son, Taimur Ali Khan

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.The film is inspired by Tom Hanks' blockbuster Forrest Gump, which was based on a 1986 novel by the same name, written by Winston Groom. Tom Hanks played the lead character alongside Robert Wright and Gary Sinise. The movie received several accolades and was the biggest hit of that year. Forrest Gump also swept the Academy Awards that year, bagging Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects and Best Film Editing Oscar. Meanwhile, Hanks was applauded for his performance with a Best Actor Oscar award. The movie also performed well at the Golden Globes, People's Choice Awards and Young Artist Awards.

Laal Singh Chaddha is written by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan. The film is set to hit screens in Christmas 2020.

