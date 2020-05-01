Kareena Kapoor recalls Saif Ali Khan offering Rishi Kapoor a drink in rare song together. Watch

Kareena Kapoor has shared a song clip featuring her late uncle Rishi Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan in one frame. Rishi, who died on Thursday, had played Saif’s father in the 2004 film, Hum Tum.

Kareena shared the video on Instagram with a heart emoji. It shows Rishi crooning Main Shayar To Nahin from his debut film Bobby. Saif is seen walking around and even offers Rishi a drink. The song was originally picturised on Rishi during a party sequence in Bobby which also had Dimple Kapadia in frame.

Saif had also won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film. It had Rani Mukerji as the female lead.

Hours after his death, Kareena took to social media to bid adieu to her uncle, who’s fondly called Chintu. She posted a cute childhood picture of Rishi and her father Randhir Kapoor, and wrote: “The best boys I know… Papa and Chintu uncle.”

Also read: Rishi Kapoor’s funeral: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, attend actor’s last rites, see pics

Kareena’s elder sister Karisma too mourned Rishi Kapoor’s death. She uploaded an old picture of herself as a child with her father and uncle Rishi Kapoor. “Always looking over family,” Karisma captioned the image in which Rishi Kapoor is seen wearing big pants and sunglasses.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says Rishi Kapoor never lamented his condition, would say ‘routine visit to hospital, I’ll be back shortly’

On Thursday, both Kareena and Saif had joined the Kapoors at the HN Reliance Hospital where Rishi breathed his last after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The 67-year-old actor was cremated at around 4pm at Mumbai’s Chandanwadi crematorium. Thursday at a private ceremony in Mumbai under heavy security, with his family urging fans to follow India’s restrictions on public gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Alia Bhatt, Aadar Jain and Abhishek Bachchan turned out to provide moral support and strength to his family.

Follow @htshowbiz for more