Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur unleash their inner artists again, actors shows off his grey lockdown beard

Actor couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan spend their Friday painting with their son Taimur. Kareena took to Instagram to show the family’s latest artwork.

The photo shows Saif holding up a bedsheet with colourful prints of his, Kareena’s and Taimur’s hands. Saif is seen smiling in the picture, proud of what they have created. “Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life…SAK, KKK and TAK… spreading hope and faith #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso,” Kareena captioned her post.

The photo also shows Saif’s greying lockdown beard. He is the latest Bollywood celebrity after Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar to show his grey new look to fans.

Earlier, Kareena had shared photos of Saif and Taimur painting their balcony wall. Saif had painted green flowers on a blue wall while Taimur created an abstract artwork. “When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like,” she captioned the post. “If there is a wall that’s blocking your creativity… Try painting on it,” she had captioned Taimur’s photo.

Saif, Kareena and Taimur have been keeping themselves busy amid the lockdown with books, TV shows, painting and self care. On Thursday, Kareena shared a brief video clip on social media and revealed her ‘Summer essentials.’

The 39-year-old star hopped on to Instagram to share her love for ‘Messy bun, Kaftan, and homemade masks.” As she listed them under the category of her ‘summer essentials’ in the captions, the actor shared a video where she has her face pack on and taking a selfie. The actor struck a pose with her signature pout.

The Jab We Met actor made her Instagram debut on March 6. The number of followers on Bebo’s profile shot up to over 3 million within two months of her joining the medium.

