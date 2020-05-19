Kareena Kapoor savours chocolate cake as hubby Saif looks grumpy | Bollywood Life

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently feasted on chocolate cake, which was made by her sister Karisma Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, she posted a few pictures of the cake, praising Karisma’s baking skills. But more than the tempting cake, it was Kareena’s husband and actor Saif Ali Khan‘s ‘grumpy’ look in the background that caught the netizens’ attention. Also Read – COVID-19 Lockdown has got Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘day-dreaming’

“Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world @therealkarismakapoor. And yes, that’s Mr. Khan being grumpy at the back… zoom in,” Kareena wrote. Also Read – These AWKWARD throwback pictures of Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are beyond hilarious

Also Read – Throwback pictures of Shahid Kapoor celebrating Mira Rajput’s birthday in hospital and Sara Ali Khan’s childhood bond with BFFs went VIRAL this week

Reacting to Kareena’s post, Karisma commented: “Yay! lockdown has come to good use and I can bake for my family and friends. Alternate profession maybe.”

Amid the lockdown, Kareena is quite active on Instagram. A From showing her son Taimur’s paintings to sharing her summer essentials wearing a homemade mask, Kareena has been treating her fans with a sneak peek into her personal life.

On the film front, Kareena will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an adaptation of Forrest Gump, the multiple Oscar-winning film which was released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks with Robin Wright.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.