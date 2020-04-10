Kareena Kapoor says she wasn’t insecure of Alia Bhatt’s ‘epic’ role in Udta Punjab: ‘I said I’ll be like the perfect foil’

Catfights are so passé! Kareena Kapoor Khan believes in “sisterhood” and said that she was not even a little bit hesitant to sign Udta Punjab even though Alia Bhatt’s role in the film was “so powerful”.

On her radio show What Women Want, Kareena said, “I think working with Alia in Udta Punjab was sisterhood. In fact, her role was so powerful that actually I was like, ‘This is epic.’ Not for once did I ever flinch or think that should I do the film or not. I said I’ll be like the perfect foil to it. We just did the film together.”

Kareena appreciated the fact that female actors are coming out in support of each other and said that she does not hesitate to compliment her colleagues on a good performance. “There is one thing that I love about social media. I like the way actresses nowadays congratulate and praise one another on their work, and sometimes even share each other’s work. I think that’s huge,” she said.

“I do make it a point to message my fellow female actors when I like their work. The last female colleague who I sent a message of support was…of course, I have sent messages to Alia or Katrina (Kaif) or whenever I genuinely like somebody’s work,” she added.

Also see: Kareena Kapoor shares beach pic with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, says ‘Take me back’

Currently, Kareena is quarantining with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur, as the nation is in lockdown mode due to the coronavirus pandemic. She has been sharing glimpses of their time at home on Instagram.

Kareena recently shared a picture of herself flaunting a necklace made out of pasta by Taimur. She has also shared his paintings and called him her “in-house Picasso”.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump and is slated to release this Christmas.

Follow @htshowbiz for more