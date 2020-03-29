Kareena Kapoor shares post-workout selfie but not without her trademark pout

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a photo on Instagram that shows her fitness regime has not taken a backseat even during the lockdown. While husband Saif Ali Khan spends his days catching up on TV series, Kareena is also not missing her workouts.

On Sunday, she shared a selfie after workout. The photo showed her glowing and also flashing her trademark pout. “The workout pout… It’s a thing… really! #WorkoutFromHome,” she wrote in her post.

Kareena’s fans marvelled at how good she looked even after sweating throught a workout. “All time beautiful without make up,” wrote one. Many others reminded her what Farah Khan had said about not wanting to see any more celebrity workout posts on social media. “Well, Farah Khan ji said she’s done with celebs posting their workout regime for a reason,” wrote one. “Remember what @farahkhankunder mam said,” wrote another.

Farah on Thursday had shared a video message on social media expressing her anger on “privileged” celebrities for posting workout videos during the coronavirus lockdown, saying there are much bigger concerns than looking after figures.

After Prime Minister imposed a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, several stars from the industry including Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandes, and many others have shared their workout videos from their homes on social media.

“In the interest of public health and safety, my video is saying that please, this is my humble request to every celebrity to stop making workout videos and bombarding us with it,” the 55-year-old director said in the start of the video. “I can understand that you all are privileged and you don’t have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis,” Farah said. Clearly Kareena isn’t letting that dissuade her.

