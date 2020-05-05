Kareena Kapoor visits Neetu, Ranbir and Riddhima’s residence amidst lockdown — view pic | Bollywood Life

It’s still very heartbreaking, the events of the past week. Two of the most talented and most loved actors left for heavenly abode after battling cancer for the last two years. On Wednesday, Irrfan Khan breathed his last after being rushed to the hospital of Colon infection and on Thursday, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away. The whole country is still trying to wrap their minds to this and while its difficult to come to terms with the reality, Rishi Kapoor’s family is staying together and trying to overcome the sudden and great loss. Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir and Riddhima’s cousin and Neetu and Rishi’s niece dropped by the Kapoor residence to meet them last night. Also Read – ‘A fake story completely,’ Aamir Khan DENIES distributing money in wheat bags — view tweet

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in her car. She was seen wearing a mask as she headed to meet Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. We cannot fathom their loss and their situation but we are sending prayers for the family and hope they heal soon. Talking about Kareena’s visit, people have been expressing their views of the Angrezi Medium actress stepping out despite being a lockdown. We would like to tell all those people questioning her, that her family has lost someone very dear and the loss is huge and personal. Stop being insensitive to celebrities. People have been voicing opinions as to its unfair for the celebs to get to meet their families when the common man has been robbed of such things. Also Read – #IForIndia: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan motivate people in the war against COVID-19

Talking about Rishi Kapoor‘s cremation, the last rites were performed by Ranbir. Riddhima reached Mumbai on Saturday evening after getting special permission from the police to be by her family’s side in this tough time. A couple of days ago, the late actor’s ashes were immersed in Banganga, Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and even Ayan Mukerji were present at that time. Also Read – It’s Expensive: When Kareena Kapoor Khan had splurged a BOMB on a casual picnic outfit

