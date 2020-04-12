Kareena posts pictures of her ‘Easter bunnies’ Taimur and Saif and they are super cute | Bollywood Life

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday treated her fans with a photograph of her “Easter bunnies” — husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena took to Instagram and shared two pictures of her Taimur and Saif. In the image, Taimur is seen wearing a Kurta pyjama with a face painting as a bunny and Saif is seen sitting behind his son lovingly looking at Taimur. Also Read – Kareena Kapoor Khan is adorably cute in this throwback picture with sister Karisma Kapoor

“My Easter bunnies for life Happy Easter everyone…#StayHome #StaySafe,” she captioned the image, which currently has 432K likes on the photo-sharing website. Also Read – It’s Expensive! Can you even guess how much Kareena Kapoor Khan spent on her wedding lehenga?

Ever since Kareena joined Instagram earlier this month, she has been constantly sharing highlights of her life. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Kareena Kapoor Khan wasn’t insecure about Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar donates Rs 3 crore to BMC

She recently shared a photograph of herself along with Saif and Taimur on the beach. Kareena had also flaunted a necklace made out of pasta by her little son.

Kareena and Saif have never refrained from talking about Taimur and they often share anecdotes about his naughty antics with media. Recently, in an interview with Vogue, the actress was asked what is the one thing that money can’t buy, that she would like to gift her little one, Taimur Ali Khan.

Responding to the same question, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “A chance to meet his grandfather and great grandfather.” For the unversed, Taimur’s great grandfather is Raj Kapoor and his grandfather is the legendary cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Unfortunately, they left for the heavenly abode before Taimur was born.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.The film is inspired by Tom Hanks’ blockbuster Forrest Gump, which was based on a 1986 novel by the same name, written by Winston Groom. Tom Hanks played the lead character alongside Robert Wright and Gary Sinise. The movie received several accolades and was the biggest hit of that year. Forrest Gump also swept the Academy Awards that year, bagging Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects and Best Film Editing Oscar. Meanwhile, Hanks was applauded for his performance with a Best Actor Oscar award.

(With inputs from IANS)

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.