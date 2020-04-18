Karim Morani on his battle with coronavirus: Don’t panic, medical heroes are doing a fantastic job



Film Producer Karim Morani, who was tested positive for coronavirus, was discharged from the hospital on Friday. He released a statement to share his experience on battling the virus.

Talking about his discharge and the further course of action, Morani said, “I was discharged from the hospital on April 17 after spending 10 days in isolation. I am back home, and home is the best quarantine. I am isolated in my bedroom. We should be more than happy if we are home, so don’t step out, stay safe, stay home. You don’t want to go to hospital nor do you want our fellow Indians to get the virus.”

He then urged everyone to be safe and responsible and thanked the frontline workers who are giving their all to serve the people. He said, “Safety begins with you – if we all follow the norms laid out by the government, who are doing a fantastic job, we shall make things easier for the medical warriors who are overloaded and are risking their lives for us. I saw that in the hospital and trust me, you don’t want to go there and you won’t if you practice and follow the safety norms laid out by the authorities. If unfortunately, you do get it like me, don’t panic, the medical heroes will make you okay like me. They are doing a fantastic job.”

He then shared how he was worried initially about catching the virus, but stayed strong during the course of his treatment. “I heard many patients who came into the hospital were full of fear. I was told that I had a compromised immunity due to my health factors.”

“I just remained positive in my thoughts until I got a negative COVID-19 report. So stay positive in your mind and keep corona out.

God is great. In every Indian’s heart who wants to be a hero now is the time be your own hero. You will be saving tons of people by following the lockdown,” the producer concluded.

