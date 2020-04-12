Karishma Tanna reveals details of her audition for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, says, it was ‘horrible’ | Bollywood Life

Karishma Tanna is now seen facing her fears on Khatron Ke Khiladi. The leggy actress has had a long career in showbiz with a number of top shows under her belt. She was last seen on Naagin 3 as Ruhi, where she made a special appearance. Karishma Tanna did not intend to enter the world of modelling but gained interest after a friend made a random portfolio of her in college. In a chat with Pinkvilla, Karishma Tanna said, “I was very nervous, I did not know the basics of shooting. I just knew that I have to utter the dialogue after ‘Roll, Camera Action.’ But, I did not know the ethics of dialogue delivery, facing the camera and more. So, I asked my director to help and guide me through. And the first shot turned out to be good enough.” Also Read – Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Fresh episodes of Rohit Shetty’s reality show put on hold even after the completion of the shoot

She made her debut in the world of TV through Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The name of the character was Indu. It marked her association with Balaji Telefilms. She told Pinkvilla, “My audition for Balaji was horrible (laughs). I’m generally a good student when learning lines, but in front of the camera, things go haywire. I have fumbled multiple times and it was a very ‘ganda’ (bad) audition. But still, I got chosen. Ekta (Kapoor) ma’am does not see dialogues, she wants the actor to fit in the role, acting is then taken care of. So, I guess I fit the role and that is how I got it.” Also Read – #9pm9minutes: Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande light candles in solidarity

Karishma Tanna also did a cameo in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju as Vicky Kaushal’s girlfriend. She has done some films as well. Karishma Tanna is one of the fashionistas of the TV world and is doing wonderfully on Khatron Ke Khiladi. There is buzz that she is the winner of the season. Also Read – Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna emerges as the WINNER of Rohit Shetty’s show?

