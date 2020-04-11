Karisma Kapoor says daughter Samaira interested in all aspects of movies: ‘She is just experimenting, learning the ropes’

Karisma Kapoor, who just made a comeback to acting with the web show Mentalhood, has opened up about her daughter Samaira’s plans for the future. The actor made it clear that the teenager is still in school and learning the ropes of filmmaking.

On being asked if Samaira would venture into Bollywood, Karisma told Spotboye in an interview, “That’s not true. My daughter and her group of friends are interested in films through all aspects of movies, so whether it will be behind the scenes or in front of the camera I still do not know. They are just experimenting now and learning the ropes. So right now there are no such plans per se. Above all, Samaira is very young and still in school. This whole project is like an extra-curricular activity.”

The actor said it was up to Samaira to make a career choice and she “will never over-encourage or under-encourage her”. She added, “I do back my children in their decisions. My philosophy is ‘believe in yourself and do things which make you happy.”

Samaira, 15, is the daughter of Karisma and ex-husband Sanjay Kapur. She also has a brother, Kiaan Raj Kapur. The star kid is occasionally spotted accompanying her mother to parties but prefers to keep away from the paparazzi.

Karisma recently made an impressive comeback with Mentalhood, in which she plays a harrowed mother of three kids. Hindustan Times’ review of the show read, “Mentalhood eventually turns out to be an essential crash course in parenting. From how to deal with a bully to grooming a bullied child, it has many takeaways for those with kids. As per the show, parenting emerges to be the delicate art of when to push and when not to. It touches upon how doting moms suffer from emotional insecurity and competitiveness in order to provide the best for their child and make them better than their peers.”

