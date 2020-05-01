Karisma Kapoor shares a picture of Rishi Kapoor from dad Randhir’s birthday celebrations and it will leave you moist-eyed | Bollywood Life

It is a huge loss for the Kapoor family. Rishi Kapoor is no more with us. The veteran actor passed away yesterday at the HN Reliance Hospital. Rishi Kapoor’s demise was mourned by the whole fraternity. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her dad, Randhir and Rishi Kapoor as kids and called them the best boys. Now, Karisma Kapoor has posted a picture from Randhir Kapoor’s birthday celebrations. We can see the whole family in the pictures. In the second row, there is Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu Kapoor and Aadar Jain. He is all smiles. The picture also has Neila Devi, who is the wife of late Shammi Kapoor. Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posts throwback pictures with Chintu Uncle, says, she is heartbroken

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan have shared really memorable throwback pictures. Karisma put a picture where we can see a young Rishi Kapoor looking over her as she spends time with her grandfather, Raj Kapoor. In a white frock, she looks cute. Karisma wrote how Rishi Kapoor was family-oriented in his own way. It is a huge loss for not only for the family but for the nation. Rishi Kapoor is known for his films, Karz, Naseeb, Amar Akbar Anthony, Rafoo Chakkar, Damini, Chandni, etc. Also Read – Tributes continue for Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan as they are now on the coveted Amul ad

The actor was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2018. He spent 11 months in the US undergoing chemotheraphy. He got back last year. Fans were happy as we saw him at a couple of social dos and Diwali parties as well. He had begun work on the film, Sharmaji Namkeen and had even signed the Hindi remake of The Intern. He was to work in it with Deepika Padukone. Sharmaji Namkeen had Juhi Chawla as his co-star. They have a long assocation. It is sad that at this time we are even unable to pay them respects in a proper manner. Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note, ‘Even your love had so much energy that I had to stand at attention every time you called’

