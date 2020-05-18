Karl Rove Slams Obama’s Commencement Speeches: ‘A Political Drive-By Shooting’

Karl Rove, a former adviser for President George W. Bush, lambasted former President Barack Obama for criticizing the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in virtual commencement speeches.

Rove appeared on “Fox & Friends” Monday and compared Obama’s remarks to a “drive-by shooting.”

“It is so unseemly for a former president to take the virtual commencement ceremony for a series of historically Black colleges and universities and turn it into a political drive-by shooting,” said Rove on the show.

“This is a moment where these young graduates can be inspired to a life of service, to recognize life is going to bring challenges. … There are lots of positive messages that the former president could have delivered.”