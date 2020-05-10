Karl Stefanovic gushes over baby Harper May as he returns to the Today show

Karl Stefanovic returned to the Today show on Monday, just ten days after welcoming baby Harper May with wife Jasmine Yarbrough on May 1st.

The 45-year-old gushed over the newborn to co-host Allison Langdon and also praised Jasmine, 36, for taking motherhood ‘in her stride’.

‘She is so gorgeous, 2.9 kilos of just scrumptious delight,’ said Karl of his little girl.

He’s back! Karl Stefanovic (pictured, with co-host Allison Langdon) gushed over baby Harper May as he returned to the Today show on Monday, just ten days after his daughter was born

Karl continued: ‘She’s sleeping ok, three hours on, three hours off. Jasmine has just taken it in her stride, she is feeding really well. It makes me cry already.’

He went on to make a cheeky joke that it’s much easier being back at Today than at home right now, laughing: ‘I’d go home but it’s too much work!’

The star also discussed how he’s adjusting to waking up so early for the Nine breakfast show, along with looking after the newborn baby.

Happy! Karl praised wife Jasmine Yarbrough (pictured) who is a first time mother, saying she’s ‘taken it in her stride’ and it ‘makes him want to cry’

‘Is this all part of a dream?’ he asked Today co-host Ally.

‘It felt very difficult waking up this morning only five minutes after changing a nappy, but it’s like riding a bike you just get used to it.’

‘Thank you for all your messages too at home, this is a really beautiful time for us and we felt all your love.’

His fourth addition! Karl already has plenty of experience as a father, and shares three children with ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn – Jackson, 20, Ava, 15 and River, 12

Karl already has plenty of experience as a father, and shares three children with ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn – Jackson, 20, Ava, 15 and River, 12.

Harper May is Jasmine’s first child, with Karl saying she’s a natural with the baby.

On Sunday, Jasmine shared an adorable picture at home with Harper May to celebrate her first Mother’s Day as a parent, writing: ‘My heart is so full.’