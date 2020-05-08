Karl’s bizarre online appearance

Karl Stefanovic has given his first interview since welcoming daughter Harper with wife Jasmine Yarborough.

But instead of a glitzy Channel 9 segment, the Today host made an appearance on the sometimes controversial Instagram account Brown Cardigan, where he discussed his infamous 2009 post-Logies appearance.

The memes account is known for its distinctly Australian content and was briefly deleted by Instagram last year for violating community standards.

Karl Stefanovic appeared on the Brown Cardigan Instagram page. The infamous memes page is known for its distinctly Australian content.

During Stefanovic’s brief appearance on the Instagram Live show, which appears to have now been deleted, the TV presenter did a shot of whiskey – despite admitting he hadn’t got the go-ahead from Nine.

“I haven’t cleared this with (publicist) Vic (Buchanan) at Channel 9 and she’ll probably get very angry, but I’ll have a shot with you,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

Stefanovic said it had been a “very big week” after bringing his newborn daughter home from the hospital.

He also touched on how photos of his newborn were hot property, after last week telling photographers to follow social distancing rules as they waited for him outside the hospital.

Stefanovic during his infamous 2009 post-Logies Today appearance.

Stefanovic named checked the Daily Mail – which he has feuded with in the past but in a surprise U-turn recently gave a three-part interview to – saying they would have their photographers “outside my house right now”.

Stefanovic also asked Brown Cardigan host Lewie “Dunni” Dunn – who admitted during the interview he was “f**ked” – to mind what he was saying.

The Gold Logie winner’s 14-year-old daughter Ava and sister-in-law Jade Yarborough could be seen busy in the kitchen behind him.

“My daughter is here, and my sister-in-law – keep the language down,” Stefanovic said.

Before signing off the Instagram show, Stefanovic touched on one of his most memorable moments: his 2009 post-Logies Today appearance, which saw him host the show while still drunk from the night before.

“It was 4am and we started at 5am. One of my best friends said, ‘We have a very big decision to make tonight, we keep going or we go to sleep?'” Stefanovic said.

“I said, ‘We should go to bed’. I went to bed and it was a big mistake.”

Stefanovic and Yarborough welcomed Harper May at Sydney’s North Shore Private Hospital on Friday last week.

The TV host told Today in statement: “I am in awe. Harper is absolutely perfect.”

Earlier this week the couple brought Harper May home from the hospital, with Yarborough sharing an adorable shot of the newborn in her car seat.

“Home bound with Harper May. My heart is full,” she captioned the shot.

Their “little princess” is half-sister to Stefanovic’s three children Jackson, 20, River, 12, and Ava from his marriage to Cassandra Thorburn.

