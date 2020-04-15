Kartik Aaryan conducts coronavirus fact vs myth session with doctor who has cured Gujarat’s Covid-19 patients

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been in self isolation in Mumbai amid coronavirus lockdown, has begun an online show called Koki Poochega. He spoke Dr Meemansa Buch from Ahmedabad hospital for the second episode.

Sharing a snippet on his Instagram page, which read: “Padhaku bachchon pe haste thhe na hum? #KokiPoochega Episode 2 with DOCTOR Meemansa Buch – One of the First Doctors to turn a Patient from Covid-19 Positive to Negative !!” Some of the myths that he busted speaking to Dr Buch and asked the following: 1) Covid19 doesn’t spread in hot and humid areas – myth, 2)Consumption of alcohol will kill coronavirus in the stomach – myth, 3) Children can’t get affected by coronavirus – myth, 4) you can catch coronavirus by eating Chinese food – myth 5) Kartik Aaryan is your favourite actor – fact”.

He shared the entire YouTube interaction in his Instagram page link in which Dr Buch detailed how she got into coronavirus patient cure, how even as a rookie doctor she had dealt with SARS virus attack some years back. As part of his Koki Poochega series, the first episode was an interview with Sumiti Singh, one of India’s first Covid-19 survivors.

In fact, Kartik was struggling to post the second episode of the show. Taking to his Instagram, Kartik shared how he has been struggling to render a video of the second episode of the series. “Work from home they said Episode 2 Still Rendering,” he wrote on Instagram. Fans were too quick to comment on his post, lauding for his efforts . One fan’s cheeky comment surely left many in splits. “I give you 1 lakh plss reply,” wrote the fan. Kartik’s retort was witty enough: “I give you Rs 2 lakh plss help me render.”

The actor has been doing best to create awareness about the novel coronavirus among people. Before this, he came up with a monologue, urging people to follow the proper guidelines during the lockdown.

