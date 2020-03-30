Kartik Aaryan donates Rs 1 cr to PM-Cares fund, says ‘Whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India’

Joining the film fraternity in donating graciously for the PM-Cares fund, actor Kartik Aaryan has pledged a sum of Rs 1 crore to do his bit for the worst sufferers of the countywide lockdown. He took his social media handles to make the announcement and wrote, “We need each other now more than ever. Let’s show our support.”

The announcement read, “It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible.”

Kartik is among many Bollywood and South India celebrities who have come forward to help out the daily wage labourers in the times of coronavirus outbreak. His Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar had also donated a sum of Rs 30 lakh for the cause.

Bhumi had shared the news of her willingness to support on Twitter and also urged everybody to contribute in whatever capacity one can “for those that are more vulnerable & in distress”. She wrote, “I pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. Be it supplies, food, essentials or the research that humanity needs right now, our support matters. We need to stand up, In whatever capacity we can, for those that are more vulnerable & in distress@narendramodi#jaiho #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Guru Randhawa and T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar have donated to the relief fund. While Akshay donated a whopping amount of Rs 25 crore, Anushka didn’t divulge the details of her contribution.

