Kartik Aaryan fails miserably as he takes viral emoji challenge. Watch video

With the country in lockdown mode for the next few days to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, more and more people are taking up the emoji challenge on TikTok to pass their time. Kartik Aaryan also tried his hand at the viral trend but failed miserably at it.

In a video that is doing the rounds online, Kartik is seen trying the emoji challenge with his sister Kritika Tiwari. However, he struggles to recreate the hand emojis that appear on his screen while keeping up with the fast beats of the song. Watch the video here:

Earlier today, Kartik contributed Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund. Sharing the news on his social media accounts, he urged his fans and followers to do their bit in helping the government to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

“It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible,” his statement read.

Kartik has also been appealing to everyone to not venture outside their homes and practice social distancing. A video of his Pyaar Ka Punchnama-style monologue on safety measures to be taken during the coronavirus crisis took social media by storm recently and even got a shout-out from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the viral clip, Kartik hits out at the people who were treating the outbreak as a vacation and catching up on their social activities. “IPL, Premier League, NBA, F1, schools, colleges…everything is closed. Film releases have been postponed, but you won’t stop,” he says in the video.

