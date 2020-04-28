Kartik Aaryan Makes Fun Of Kriti Sanon’s Dress on Instagram, She Trolls him Savagely

Amid the lockdown, Bollywood celebs are quite active on social media. They are spreading the much needed awareness about the ongoing pandemic. And also keeping their fans updated how they are spending their quarantine time.

Kartik Aaryan is one such celeb who knows how to entertain his fans during this quarantine period. He often keeps posting his videos or pictures on his social media and often indulges in some funny banters with co-stars or fans. Recently, he trolled his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon.

Kriti shared a collage of her pictures donning a white and yellow dress which had an abstract zebra printed on it. Sharing the pic, Kriti wrote, “Yup I’m a thinker Sometimes.. An Over-thinker.”

As soon as Kriti posted the picture, Kartik Aaryan commented, “Aapki kameez Majnu bhai ne paint ki hai ?”

For the unversed, Majnu Bhai is Anil Kapoor’s character in the movie Welcome, who was an underworld don with a passion for painting. In a funny scene from the film, he makes an abstract painting of a donkey atop a horse.

Kartik compared Kriti’s dress print to that painting and asked her if Majnu Bhai had painted her dress.

The actress replies back commenting, “haha.. haan jo aapke kapde banata hai.. unhone hi.”

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in the 2019 epic drama Panipat along with Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. While Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan.

