Kartik Aaryan posts hilarious pic, jokes ‘even the crown can’t mess with his hair’, see pic

Actor Kartik Aaryan’s fascination with his hair is well known; it seems his fans also share this. On Thursday, the actor shared a funny poster made by one of his many fans about his hair.

Sharing the poster, Kartik wrote: “Even The Crown can’t mess with The Hair #Repost @jassillustrate Kartik with the krown @kartikaaryan.” The picture shows a side profile of the actor against a bright pink background. There is a crown on top of his head but it does not rest on it. In fact, it is little above his hair and, hence, the caption.

Sometime back, Kartik had shared another photo of his, perhaps from a previous photo shoot, where he was on a boat. Sharing it, Kartik had written: “Udein jab jab Zulfein meri . You can Lockdown a Man, You cant Lockdown his Hair.” In the picture, Kartik’s hair is unruffled by the wind, even as he poses shirtless.

Like everyone in Bollywood and the television industry, Kartik too has been staying home through the coronavirus pandemic. Couple of days back, he shared with his fans about his dream he had in which he had invented the vaccine for coronavirus.

On Sunday, he posted a video that showed him standing on the top of a car and waving his hand to the gathered crowd. But more than the video, it was his caption that left netizens in splits. “Aaj sapna aaya ki mujhe vaccine mil gayi hai,” he joked. Reacting to the post, a user commented: “Biotechnology jo padha hai bhai ne.”

And Kartik was quick to respond. “You can remove a bhai from Biotechnology but you can’t remove Biotechnology from bhai,” Kartik quipped. For the uninitiated, Kartik pursued an engineering degree in Biotechnology from Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil College of Engineering.

Before that, he had posted a hilarious picture that showed him in his old avatar. The image was created with FaceApp, which enables users to edit their own or someone else’s face to make it appear older or younger.

And it seems the coronavirus lockdown has made Kartik feel like he is growing old, going by his caption. “Ageing gracefully in lockdown,” he wrote. He also joked, saying that it’s time to remake Baghban. “Let’s remake ‘Baghban’ now. Casting for heroines role… please send in your entries,”Kartik had quipped.

