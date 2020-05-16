Kartik Aaryan reveals new look in hilarious video, says mom tricked him | Bollywood Life

It seems this lockdown period has made Kartik Aaryan more creative. He is coming up with up with one good video after the other. This time, he has revealed his new trimmed look and blamed his mom for it. In the video, his mom is asking him to give a couple of things. Well, we’ll let you watch it for yourself. Also Read – Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan’s banter on social media is #bestfriend goals

A few days ago, he revealed in his latest Instagram live session that his mother isn't pleased with his bearded look. She issued her an ultimatum that if he didn't get rid of it, food won't be served to him.

Kartik has also been sharing a lot of spoofy videos on his social handle to entertain the audience in these trying times. Recently, he even kickstarted a new series titled 'Kooki Poochega'. For the unversed, Kooki is a nickname given to Kartik Aaryan by his fans. In this show, Kartik Aaryan will interview real-life heroes of COVID-19 including doctors, policemen, social workers and people who have fought and survived the fatal virus. He took to Instagram to announce about the same and had also posted his first episode with Sumiti Singh, one of the first-ever Coronavirus survivors in India.

During his session with Dr. Buch on his show, Kartik asked her several questions including whether COVID-19 spreads in hot and humid areas, and if a person can get infected by eating Chinese food.

The really hilarious moment came when Kartik asked if consumption of alcohol could kill the virus in an infected person’s stomach. To this, the doctor laughed out loudly and dismissed such talk as nothing but myth.

On the acting front, Kartik will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee. the film also stars Kiara Advani.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, was released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

