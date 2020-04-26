Kartik Aaryan seen with Aamir and Salman in throwback pic, Subhash Ghai says ‘I saw dreams in his eyes to be superstar’

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has shared an old and unseen picture of actor Kartik Aaryan with superstars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. The picture is from Ghai’s birthday in 2015, when he had worked with Kartik in Kaanchi.

“On my birthday bash 2015 I saw the dreams in Kartik Aryan’s eyes who was hero of my last film #KAANCHI working hard to be superstar like aamir khan N salman khan. Today I am glad n proud of Kartik. @TheAaryanKartik he has caught the ladder of success. My blessings,” he wrote in a tweet. The photo shows Kartik in a black shirt, smiling at Aamir and Salman while they share a laugh with Ghai.

Kartik’s fans loved seeing the old photo. “He is blessed to have you as a director,” wrote one. “He is here to stay and prove his metal… Many more achievements to be accomplished,” wrote another.

Aaryan made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. He was then seen in Akaash Vani and then in Kaanchi in 2014 with Mishti.

Kartik is currently in lockdown with his family and sharing regular videos and pictures from home. He recently received flak for a comedy video that show him ‘throwing’ his sister off the balcony for not making proper food.

Singer Sona Mohapatra took to Twitter to share her opinion on his video. She mentioned how Kartik’s career is built on misogynist movie and said that it was not funny but ridiculous how he ‘throws his sister out of the balcony for making bad rotis’. “It is a slap in the face of those women who are trapped inside their home due to the coronavirus lockdown, suffering domestic violence,” she wrote. Kartik has now deleted the video from his Instagram page.

