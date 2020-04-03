Kartik Aaryan wants to remake Baghban and asks for female cast entries, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar apply | Bollywood Life

Kartik Aaryan has been one of the most loved actors and he has been doing his best to keep his fans entertained in this difficult time. He has been sharing some many posts on Instagram and his account is proof that he is super entertaining. He had shared his famous monologue on COVID-19 and has been spreading awareness about the same in his style. Now, the actor recently shared a picture of him ageing gracefully. He posted a picture of him as Chintu Tyagi and used the face app for making Chintu Tyagi look older. He then decided to remake Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer Baghban. He has asked all the females to send entries for the casting as the female lead for the same. Well, Kartik Aaryan is at the top of the social media game and we are totally loving his posts. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut is all praise for Kartik Aaryan, says, ‘As long as you are original, we need you’

His caption read, “Ageing Gracefully in Lockdown ??‍? Lets Remake Baghban now. Casting for Heroines role ?? Pls send in your entries”. Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar have immediately applied for the role and have a perfect reply for this. Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Sending my entry. Hope I’m not too old for the part. ? Can do kathak and have a valid passport.” Bhumi Pednekar also sent in the request and wrote, “Sir please check my profile ?” Check out this hilarious post here: Also Read – Sara Ali Khan aces THESE Odissi dance steps like a pro — watch video

Also Read – Kartik Aaryan bakes a birthday cake for his sister, and it’s exactly the kind of #SiblingGoals we need during lockdown

Arjun Kapoor also commented on the post and has compared Kartik Aaryan’s look to Ronit Roy. Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote that Ayushmann Khurrana can be Kartik’s dream girl for the remake.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.