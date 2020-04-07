Kartik Aaryan Wishes to Work Upon The Remake of ‘Baghban’, Janhvi Kapoor Drops a Cheeky Reply

Kartik Aaryan is keeping us entertained with his social media posts during this lockdown period. Like us, he is too self quarantined. But that didn’t stop him from entertaining us.

He urged his fans to follow the government instructions to keep safe. He also shared a self made meme from the movie Phir Hera Pheri, to tell people the importance of staying at home during the lockdown period.

Formerly, he shared a monologue video on ‘Corona Stop Karo Na’ which went viral. His video helped in spreding the much-required awareness on the pandemic. Even PM Narendra Modi appreciated him for the video.

The latest from the actor is a picture of him as Chintu Tyagi, albeit using FaceApp, mentioning that he is ready to work in remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Baghban. In the caption, he wrote,

“Ageing Gracefully in Lockdown

Lets Remake Baghban now

Casting for Heroines role

Pls send in your entries”

Here’s his post:

Soon, his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star, Bhumi Pednekar replied, “Sir please check my profile.” Kartik replied back and wrote, “Thank you. We shall call if you’re shortlisted”.

Janhvi Kapoor too replied by saying, “Sending my entry. Hope I’m not too old for the part. Can do Kathak and have a valid passport”. To which Kartik funningly replied, “Do you have a Chinese visa.. It’s set in China.”

Kartik donated Rs. 1 crore for the PM-CARES Fund. Sharing the announcement on his social media, he wrote, “It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us, I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible.”

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. Next, he will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Adwani and Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

