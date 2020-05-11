Kartik Aaryan’s mom scolds him for not sharing a Mother’s Day post, he says ‘I get Rs 1 lakh for each post, will you pay?’ Watch

As almost the entire Bollywood fraternity flooded social media with pictures of their moms on Mother’s Day, Kartik Aaryan missed out on the opportunity and this did not go down well with his mother Mala Tiwari. He has now shared a video where his mother can be heard complaining about him not sharing a Mother’s Day post for her.

He shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Maa ki Mamta.” It shows Kartik involved in some work when his mother complains about how the celebrities have been sharing selfies with their moms but he hasn’t posted any photos with her. He asks her, “I get around Rs 1 lakh for each post, will you pay?” She even replies, “Yes, I will pay you Rs 1 lakh. The aunt from Bhopal has called twice. Now quickly post a selfie with me.”

The video went viral and garnered over 2.25 million views in just 12 hours. Kartik’s industry colleagues also didn’t leave the chance to pull his leg. Bhumi Pednekar wasn’t sure of what she heard from his mom and reacted, “Ek laal doing.” He corrected her immediately, “I think she meant lakh.” Arjun Kapoor commented, “Poori family involved hai”, to which Kartik replied, “Filmy Family Se Hoon.”

When television actor Karan Veer Mehra said in a comment, “Bhai daal toh photo mummy ki saath (now atleast post the photo)”, Kartik said “Ab bas (this is enough).”

Kartik’s mom makes occasional appearances in his candid videos on Instagram. The actor had reportedly gifted her a swanky green Mini Cooper convertible on her birthday last year.

However, this is not the first time Kartik has shown his business skills. He had once replied to a fan who offered him Rs 1 lakh if she gets a reply back. He had responded to her, “Ye lo reply, kaha hain (money bag emoji)?” He had also tried to auction the ice-creams sent by filmmaker Karan Johar. Sharing a video, he’d written, “Liked an icecream at @karanjohar ‘s palace and as a kind gesture he sent some home. I am selling it for Rs. 2,00,000 +GST per scoop. We have Gucci n balenciaga flavours. Bookings open !!”

