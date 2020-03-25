Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Pooja Banerjee shares a happy news for her fans | Bollywood Life

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Pooja Banerjee has been sharing about her life in quarantine like the rest of us. This is an unprecedented but important move for the nation. PM Narendra Modi has ordered a lockdown of 21 days and people have strict orders to not leave and there are guidelines on how to go about it. Whether it is reading or watching movies or creating art, people are trying to find out ways to stay entertained. TV actors are also sharing with fans how life feels in quarantine. Pooja Banerjee took to Instagram to share an important piece of news with fans. With the shoot of daily soaps being stalled, channels are also airing different content.

Pooja Banerjee told us that her web show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai will be shown on Zee TV from tonight at 10.30 pm. It stars Mona Singh, Ronit Bose Roy, Gurdeep Kohli in the main roles. Pooja Banerjee plays the role of Ronit Bose Roy’s daughter who is about to get hitched. ZEE TV and ALT Balaji have a tie-up, so we will see some of their web shows on TV. Pooja Banerjee made considerable news as she did a liplock with Parth Samthaan in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai season 2.

She had told SpotboyE, “It really feels great to receive so much love and appreciation from my fans. I am sure they will be shocked since nobody saw it coming and this is the first time they will see me kissing on screen. Parth and I play siblings on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and we also share a good rapport as both colleagues.. But at the end of the day we both are actors who always get into the skin of their respective characters to give their best shot.”

