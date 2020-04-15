Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan wants to adopt THIS habit of co-star Erica Fernandes | Bollywood Life

Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot has been one of the most anticipated TV shows in the recent past. And when it was announced that Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes were going to play Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma respectively, fans of both the stars went crazy. It’s going to be 2 years in September this year and the fandom is just growing. Many want Erica and Parth to be together as well. There were also rumours of them dating and furthermore breaking-up as well. Both the stars are under lockdown as of now given the fact that Coronavirus pandemic has forced the PM to announce a lockdown in the country. Also Read – Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Pooja Banerjee reveals she lost her right hand movement partially after her accident in Nach Baliye 9

And during these trying times, celebs are keeping in touch with their fans via live chat sessions on their social handles. Recently, Parth Samthaan joined his Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan co-star Niti Taylor aka Nandini for a live chat on Instagram. In the live chat session, Parth went on to heap praises for his current co-star Erica Fernandes. He went on to add that he wants to adopt one habit of Erica’s in his life. Parth opened up saying that Erica is working out and maintaining a disciplined lifestyle even amidst lockdown. He says he wants to learn this habit of Erica and inculcate in his life. Have a look at the video here: Also Read – Cezzanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari are the best Anurag and Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, say fans — view poll results

Meanwhile, clarifying his stand on his relationship rumours, Parth had told an entertainment portal saying, “I am not dating Erica and was never in a relationship with her. We are great friends and have a lot of fun on the set. We share a good on-screen chemistry as well. During my previous show, I would retire to my make-up room immediately after shooting my scenes, but that’s not the case here. Erica and I have a lot of fun together on the set, hang out, and party together.” Also Read – Did Parth Samthaan and Disha Patani break up because of Vikas Gupta? — read deets

