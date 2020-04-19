Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan shares throwback videos of his and Erica’s dance rehearsals, and they are super amazing | Bollywood Life

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes make for the most handsome pair in the Tellyland. Parth and Erica who play Anurag and Prerna are shipped as Parica by their fans. Their chemistry in the reboot of 2000s TV show has always been the talk of the town. Parica’s loyal fans are still hooked to the show. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 began in 2018 and is going strong. The current track of Prerna wanting revenge from Anurag has been keeping the audiences glued to their tv sets. But here’s something that will make you fans’ day. Also Read – Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan wants to adopt THIS habit of co-star Erica Fernandes

Parth Samthaan took to his Instagram handle and shared two videos from the rehearsals. One of himself and the other with Erica Fernandes. In the video, we can see, Parth and Erica grooving to Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma‘s song, Mere Naam Tu from 2018’s Zero. Sharing the video, he captioned the video saying, “Part -2 with @iam_ejf #throwback to those last minute rehearsals !? #dance #srk #zeromovie.” Their chemistry even when they are rehearsing is simply great. Have a look at the video here: Also Read – Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Pooja Banerjee reveals she lost her right hand movement partially after her accident in Nach Baliye 9

At first, Parth had shared the solo video in which he could be seen dancing with one of the assistant choreographers. But in this video, Parth can be seen dancing to Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor‘s Ghungroo from War. “Ohhh yeah show me your moves ? #throwback to those crazy rehearsals post shoots …Part-1,” he captioned the image while sharing the throwback video. Have a dekko here:

Parth really got those moves like Hrithik, don’t you think?

What do you have to say about Parth and Erica’s chemistry? And also about Parth’s moves on Ghungroo? Do you miss watching Anurag and Prerna/ Parica on screen? Let us know by tweeting to us @bollywood_life.

