Kaspersky Internet Security 2014 (1User)

Kaspersky Internet Security 2014 delivers premium PC protection from all Internet threats, ensuring you’re always safe as you use the web to bank, shop, surf, social network, and more. Unique technologies, such as Safe Money and Secure Keyboard, protect your financial transactions via online banks, payment systems such as PayPal, and e-stores.

safeguards your digital identity and privacy

Identifies suspicious and phishing websites





