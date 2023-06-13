Kaspien Holdings Inc. Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results

SPOKANE, Wash., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kaspien Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: KSPN) (“Kaspien” or the “Company”), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, today reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 29, 2023.

Management Commentary

“The first quarter was highlighted by higher year over year sales, improved gross margins and lower operating expenses.” said Kaspien CEO Brock Kowalchuk. “We continue to focus on higher price point products, reducing touch points in our supply chain, and decreasing the operational overhead of our business. In addition, our focus on cash flow management resulted in a $5 million year over year improvement in cash used in operations. I’m proud of the continued progress our team has made to improve our business and deliver results for our brand partners.”

Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Results compare 2023 fiscal first quarter ended ­April 29, 2023 to 2022 fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2022 unless otherwise indicated.

Net revenue increased 3.6% to $32.9 million from $31.8 million in the comparable year-ago period. The increase in net revenue was primarily attributable to a 6.9% increase in the Company’s Fulfillment by Amazon (“FBA”) US segment.

from in the comparable year-ago period. The increase in net revenue was primarily attributable to a 6.9% increase in the Company’s Fulfillment by Amazon (“FBA”) US segment. Gross profit increased 8.8% to $7.5 million , or 22.6% of net revenue, from $6.9 million , or 21.6% of net revenue in the comparable year-ago period. The increase in gross profit was primarily attributable to a $1.3 million decrease in fulfilment and warehousing and freight as compared to the comparable year-ago period.

Thirteen Weeks Ended Change (amounts in thousands) April 29, 2023 April 30,

2022 $ % Merchandise margin $ 13,309 $ 14,046 $ (737) (5.2) % % of net revenue 40.4 % 44.2 % (3.8) % Fulfillment fees (4,112) (4,568) (456) (10.0) % Warehousing and freight (1,744) (2,627) (883) (33.6) % Gross profit $ 7,453 $ 6,851 $ 602 8.8 % % of net revenue 22.6 % 21.6 %

Selling, General & Administrative (“SG&A”) expenses decreased 17.2% to $8.7 million , or 26.4% of net revenue, from $10.5 million , or 33.1% of net revenue, in the comparable year-ago period. The decrease in general and administrative expenses is due to decreased wages, professional and software fees and marketing expenses.

, or 26.4% of net revenue, from , or 33.1% of net revenue, in the comparable year-ago period. The decrease in general and administrative expenses is due to decreased wages, professional and software fees and marketing expenses. Loss from operations was $1.3 million , compared to a loss from operations of $3.7 million in the comparable year-ago period. The decrease in operating loss was the result of the increase in sales, higher gross margin and reductions in SG&A.

, compared to a loss from operations of in the comparable year-ago period. The decrease in operating loss was the result of the increase in sales, higher gross margin and reductions in SG&A. Net loss was $2.2 million , or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4.4 million , or $1.78 per diluted share, in the comparable year-ago period.

, or per diluted share, compared to a net loss of , or per diluted share, in the comparable year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) was $1.1 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.4 million in the comparable year-ago period.

compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of in the comparable year-ago period. As of April 29, 2023 , the Company had $0.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.1 million as of January 28, 2023 and $0.8 million as of April 30, 2022 .

, the Company had in cash and cash equivalents, compared to as of and as of . Inventory at quarter end was $27.7 million , compared to $32.3 million as of April 30, 2022 . The decrease in inventory was due stricter supply chain management.

, compared to as of . The decrease in inventory was due stricter supply chain management. As of April 29, 2023 , the Company had borrowings of $9.3 million under the Credit Facility and had $3.3 million available for borrowing.

, the Company had borrowings of under the Credit Facility and had available for borrowing. Cash used in operations for the thirteen weeks ended April 29, 2023 was $0.8 million as compared to $5.8 million for the comparable prior year period.

Kaspien plans to file its quarterly Form 10-Q today, June 13, 2023, in accordance with SEC filing deadlines.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ: KSPN) is a leading, global e-commerce accelerator that deploys AI-driven software and end-to-end services to optimize and grow brands on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and otheronline marketplaces. Rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent more than a decade developing a marketplace growth platform of proprietary technologies that maximize supply chain resilience, optimize marketing, strengthen brand control, and provide predictive analytics. Serving a variety of brands, distributors, agencies and FBA aggregators, Kaspien accelerates growth by tailoring an extensive suite of seller services to its partners’ dynamic e-commerce needs. Kaspien’s mastery of the e-commerce space and commitment to rapid innovation has earned the trust of many leading brands. For more information, visit kaspien.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax expense; (ii) interest expense; and (iii) depreciation expense. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and as an integral part of our planning process. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such a measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States and should not be considered as a substitute for Loss from operations, net loss or cash used in operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Thirteen Weeks Ended April 29, April 30, (amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 Net loss $ (2,152) $ (4,428) Income tax expense (benefit) – – Interest expense 896 762 Loss from operations (1,258) (3,666) Depreciation expense 188 293 EBITDA $ (1,070) $ (3,373)

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain statements in this communication are forward-looking statements. The statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

We have used the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “predict”, “project”, and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions, in this document to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made based on management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. The following factors are among those that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s forward-looking statements: risk of disruption of current plans and operations of Kaspien and the potential difficulties in customer, supplier and employee retention; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; the Company’s level of debt and related restrictions and limitations, unexpected costs, charges, expenses, or liabilities; the Company’s ability to operate as a going-concern; deteriorating economic conditions and macroeconomic factors; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the SEC, such as its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K.

The reader should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by us in this document, or elsewhere, pertains only as of the date on which we make it. New risks and uncertainties come up from time-to-time and it’s impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. In light of these risks and uncertainties, you should keep in mind that any forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere might not occur.

Company Contact

Ed Sapienza

Chief Financial Officer

509-900-6287

esapienza@kaspien.com

-Financial Tables to Follow-

KASPIEN HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Thirteen Weeks Ended April 29, April 30, 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 32,932 $ 31,791 Cost of sales 25,479 24,940 Gross profit 7,453 6,851 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,709 10,517 Loss from operations (1,256) (3,666) Interest expense 896 762 Loss from operations before income tax expense (2,152) (4,428) Income tax expense – – Net loss $ (2,152) $ (4,428) BASIC AND DILUTED INCOME PER SHARE: Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.43) $ (1.78) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 4,965 2,493

KASPIEN HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts) April 29, January 28, April 30, 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $514 $1,130 $828 Restricted cash 1,158 1,158 1,158 Accounts receivable 2,879 1,969 2,727 Merchandise inventory 27,703 26,704 32,254 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 300 999 558 Total current assets 32,554 31,960 37,525 Restricted cash 1,571 1,338 2,160 Fixed assets, net 1,913 1,999 2,441 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,344 1,505 1,990 Cash surrender value 3,369 3,371 3,800 Other assets 566 566 872 TOTAL ASSETS $41,317 $40,739 $48,788 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $9,088 $7,044 $7,664 Short-term borrowings 9,295 8,812 10,508 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,652 2,876 2,208 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 708 695 663 Total current liabilities 21,743 19,427 21,043 Operating lease liabilities 880 1,019 1,439 Long-term debt 10,429 9,790 7,944 Other long-term liabilities 11,455 11,604 13,987 TOTAL LIABILITIES 44,507 41,840 44,413 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) – – – Common stock ($0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 5,432,072 5,432,072 and 3,902,985 shares issued, respectively) 54 54 39 Additional paid-in capital 214,092 214,029 360,738 Treasury stock at cost (467,069, 467,069 and 1,410,417 shares, respectively) (76,132) (76,132) (230,170) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 886 886 (910) Accumulated deficit (142,090) (139,938) (125,322) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (3,190) (1,101) 4,375 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $41,317 $40,739 $48,788

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaspien-holdings-inc-reports-fiscal-first-quarter-2023-results-301850035.html

SOURCE Kaspien Holdings Inc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

