Kat McNamara Releases The Best Virtual Dance Party Song For A Good Cause: Listen To ‘Just Like James’

Ready to dance? HL has an exclusive listen to Katherine McNamara’s new jam you’ll have on repeat in quarantine!

While we continue to find ways to fill our time while in quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic, actress Katherine McNamara was inspired to deliver something special to her fans. At the same time, she took the opportunity to help those in need by using her singing talent to raise money for COVID-19 relief. HollywoodLife.com is SO excited to give fans an EXCLUSIVE first listen of Kat’s song “Just Like James,” which is currently available for purchase with 100% of all proceeds going to Google/WHO. “I’ve been here in quarantine and I found the music that I made about six years ago and it’s been sitting there and I was listening to it and was like, ‘Why did I never release it?’ I wanted to release it and make people smile and bring a little bit of joy right now,” she explained in an exclusive interview with HL.

The song is a nod to James Bond and Kat hopes it brings everyone the escapism we are so longing for right now. “I am a lover of puns and plays on words, particularly with my music, so to get an opportunity to create things with intelligent lyrics and that are not only are fun to listen to, but also make you think a little bit is really exciting for me,” she explained. “I didn’t write this song, but when I heard it initially, I thought it was so thoughtful and such a neat take on a classic trope, that everyone loves a girl doesn’t want to just be a Bond girl, she wants to be more.”

Kat decided to donate to all proceeds from those who purchase the song to Google/WHO after Google unveiled a donation matching initiative with 100% of proceeds going to benefit the United Nations Foundation in support of WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“We’re all doing our part to try and get through this time, and it’s not easy for anyone but we’ll through it together,” the Arrow actress promised. “I also want to give the biggest thank you in the world to all of the messenger workers, everyone in a health care system, who are working tirelessly all over the world to try and eradicate the virus and find a cure for the world.”