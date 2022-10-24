Katch becomes the first to pay social media Content Creators globally

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Katch, a monetization platform for social media content creators, is delighted to announce that Tiktok and Instagram influencer Daniel Henderson goes live with his new show on Katch named “Dating with Daniel”. Daniels’ new show airs on Tuesdays and Fridays 8pm GMT. The pay per view show gives attendees the chance to interact with their favorite artist as well as the ability to mingle with other attendees in a fun and relaxed manner.

Dating with Daniel show airs Friday 28th Oct 2022 – https://katch.ie/events/daniel-euan-henderson

“We are very excited about the launch of Daniel’s show as this presents to the world that creating content for a living is financially possible, no matter your background or where you are from,” said Paul Numan, CEO of Katch. “Katch emphasizes its commitment to creators everywhere in maximizing their relationships with their followers, while developing powerful tools that connect fans, brands and creators in a seamless fun environment” he continues.

Katch allows content creators to monetize their live content like never before by enabling fans to pay to attend live shows as well as having the benefit to interact with other like-minded attendees.

About Katch

Katch connects content creators with their followers through events. The Katch monetization platform enables content creators to earn consistent revenue from their work and creates an engaging platform for brands, fans and creators. www.katch.ie

