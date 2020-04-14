Kate Beckinsale, 46, strikes again with new toyboy Goody Grace, 22
Kate Beckinsale is dating a baby-faced musician who is more than 24 years her junior, exclusive new photos obtained by DailyMail.com reveal.
The 46-year-old was pictured enjoying a romantic stroll in Los Angeles with a 22-year-old rocker known as Goody Grace on Easter Sunday.
The English actress, who enjoyed a brief fling with comedian Pete Davidson, 26, last year, held hands with her new man and snuggled into him on their outing.
The pair were first spotted together back in January and she has regularly left comments on his Instagram in recent months, but the PDA display on Sunday made it clear their romance is official.
Goody is just one year older than Kate’s daughter, 21-year-old Lily Sheen.
New man: Kate Beckinsale debuted her new romance with 22-year-old rocker Goody Grace during a stroll in Los Angeles on Sunday
Kate definitely has a bit of reputation for dating younger men, having enjoyed romances with several twenty-somethings in recent years.
Among them was 26-year-old comedian Pete Davidson, who is exactly 20 years younger than Kate.
The duo’s romance hit headlines in January 2019 after they were seen flirting at a Golden Globes after party.
The couple dated for four months, only to split in April 2019.
Pete still had kind words for Kate earlier this year, calling her ‘one of the funniest people I’ve ever met’ in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God.
The look of love: Goody gazed towards Beckinsale during their leisurely stroll
Happy camper: Kate smiled from ear-to-ear while enjoying her loved-up stroll
Keeping casual: Kate’s grey sweater lazily dangled off her shoulder, putting her white lace tank top on display
Comfortable: She wore a sporty pair of black track pants with a neon drawstring and wore her hair piled up into a loose bun
Aside from Pete, Kate dated 21-year-old Matt Rife in 2017, and was romantically linked to 30-year-old Jack Whitehall in 2018.
Kate and Goody only had eyes for each other while enjoying a loved-up stroll in Los Angeles.
Kate smiled from ear to ear as she sweetly held hands with her stylish guy, no doubt happy to be in his company and enjoy a break from the indoors.
Goody gazed at Kate as they continued their jaunt, hands interlocked.
Hold me close: Goody held Beckinsale close in his arms
Hand in hand: The couple never left each other’s side
Staying close: The duo were clearly enjoying each other’s company
Strikes again: Kate definitely has a bit of reputation for dating younger men, having enjoyed romances with several twenty-somethings in recent years
At one point, the rocker pulled Kate into his arms for a tender embrace.
The duo definitely looked comfortable with each other while lazily strolling through the outdoors together, clad in their casual best.
Kate’s grey sweater lazily dangled off her shoulder, putting her white lace tank top on display.
She wore a sporty pair of black track pants with a neon drawstring and wore her hair piled up into a loose bun.
Self-isolation break: No doubt the pair were happy to enjoy the fresh air together
Looking cool: Goody embraced an emo style with a slouchy white sweater and skinny jeans
Best tressed: Beckinsale slicked her brunette hair up into a loose bun
In contrast to Kate, Goody embraced a more emo style.
The rocker wore a slouchy white sweater, a Cigarettes After Sex band T-shirt, and skinny jeans.
Kate was actually seen with Goody as early as January 2020, when the pair were spotted leaving a pre-Grammys party together.
Kate has been commenting on Goody’s Instagram posts as far back as February, even leaving a heart emoji on one of his snaps.
Staying hydrated: The actress carried a glass of water for the journey
Insta-connection: While this may be the first time Kate has been seen publicly with Goody, the pair have been communicating on social media these last few months
Hitting a high note: Kate was actually seen with Goody as early as January 2020, when the pair were spotted leaving a pre-Grammys party together
Locking lips! Kate enjoyed a four-month-long romance with Pete Davidson, then age 25, in 2019
Funny girl: Pete still had kind words for Kate earlier this year, calling her ‘one of the funniest people I’ve ever met’ in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God (pictured 2019)
On Sunday, Goody posted a snap of himself holding a giant chocolate egg as several peeps sat on his shoulders.
‘a very happy quarantined easter,’ he captioned the photo, which Kate commented ‘Peep x.’
Kate was previously married for 12 years to director Len Wiseman.
The couple wed in May 2004 after falling in love on the set of 2003’s Underworld, which co-starred Beckinsale’s then partner Michael Sheen.
Cuddled up: Beckinsale held her then-boyfriend Matt Rife back in 2017
Chemistry: Beckinsale was romantically linked to 30-year-old Jack Whitehall in 2018
Happier times: She was married to director Len Wiseman, pictured 2008, for 12 years
Friendly exes: Beckinsale shares 21-year-old daughter Lily Sheen with Michael Sheen, who she dated from 1995 to 2003 (pictured 2016)
Len filed for divorce in 2016, and the split was finalized in 2019.
Kate shares 21-year-old daughter Lily Sheen with her ex Michael, whom she dated from 1995 to 2003.
Goody was just 17-years-old when he moved from Canada to Los Angeles to pursue his music career.
Since then, he has released a plethora of music, including last year’s track Scumbag, and has even performed at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and even Jimmy Kimmel Live!
‘Anything is possible,’ Grace previously said. ‘I came from a super small town and moved to L.A. and was able to live my dream. It’s proof that possibilities are infinite. I hope everyone takes that from my music.’
Hmm: Beckinsale has been commenting on Goody’s Instagram posts these last few months
He has her heart: She left a black heart emoji in the comments section of a February post
She likes what she hears! Beckinsale commented, ‘Limb x’ as Goody shared his music
She likes it! Beckinsale liked this photo posted on Sunday
Easter treat: She commented, ‘Peep x’
A timeline of Kate Beckinsale’s romances
Kate Beckinsale, 46, has debuted her relationship with 22-year-old Goody Grace, but this certainly isn’t her first romance.
Last year, Kate briefly dated 25-year-old comedian Pete Davidson after the end of his engagement to Ariana Grande.
The couple were together for four months before splitting in April 2019.
The romance came as a shock to many, and though it is now long over, Pete still had kind words for his famous ex in a recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God.
Age difference: Kate Beckinsale, 46, has debuted her relationship with 22-year-old Goody Grace, but as it turns out the actress is no stranger to a May-December romance (pictured 2019)
‘All of my uncles freaked out,’ the SNL star said of how his family first reacted when he started dating the actress.
Kate also dated then 21-year-old comedian Matt Rife from 2017 to 2018.
Following their romance, when it emerged she had started dating Pete, Matt shaded the actress when he advised the SNL star to ‘run’.
‘Man to man?’ Matt told TMZ. ‘Run!’
Good terms: The romance came as a shock to many, and though it is now long over, Pete still had kind words for his famous ex in a recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God (pictured 2019)
He followed that up by telling Pete to ‘enjoy it while you can.’
Kate was also romantically linked to 30-year-old comedian Jack Whitehall in 2018.
The couple were seen packing on the PDA at a nightclub in Los Angeles.
Afterwards, they were pictured heading back to a £2,000-a-night hotel together.
Makes her laugh: Kate also dated then 21-year-old comedian Matt Rife from 2017 to 2018
An onlooker told The Sun: ‘They were like a pair of loved-up teenagers and weren’t trying to hide their feelings, they were practically sitting on top of each other in the booth of the nightclub and were laughing with each other.
‘Kate rested her hand on Jack’s shoulder and she kept laughing and smiling at his jokes, as the night progressed, he seemed to be growing in confidence and put his arm around her and gave her a hug.
‘Then he decided to put his hand around the back of Kate’s neck and pulled her across him, where they started to passionately kiss.’
Former flame: Kate was also romantically linked to 30-year-old comedian Jack Whitehall in 2018 (pictured 2020)
Happier times: Kate was married for 12 years to director Len Wiseman, but he filed for divorce in 2016
Kate was previously married for 12 years to director Len Wiseman.
The couple wed in May 2004 after falling in love on the set of 2003’s Underworld, which co-starred Beckinsale’s then partner Michael Sheen.
In 2016, Wiseman filed for divorce, and the separation was finalized in 2019.
Kate was also in a long-term relationship with actor Michael Sheen, whom she dated from 1995 to 2003.
The couple share 21-year-old daughter Lily Sheen together.
The former couple have remained amicable, and spend special occasions together with their daughter.
‘I think the thing is, if you both really put your kid’s well-being first and share a sense of humor, you’re sort of halfway there,’ she previously said on Chelsea.
Long-term love: Beckinsale also dated Michael Sheen from 1995 to 2003, and the pair even had daughter Lily Sheen together