Kate Garraway wipes away a tear as she claps for carers amid her husband Derek’s COVID-19 battle

Kate Garraway wiped away a tear as she took part in a nationwide applause in honour of the NHS key workers on Thursday night while her critically-ill husband Derek Draper continues to fight coronavirus in hospital.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 53, also took to Instagram to share an update about her spouse’s COVID-19 battle and admitted she was emotional over the fact it could be the final clap for carers after the founder said it should be the last one.

Kate lamented the fact the weekly salute was ‘coming to an end before Derek’s ordeal’ and said that she was finding it hard to ‘stay strong’ for their two children Darcey, 14, and Billy, 10.

Battle: Kate Garraway wiped away a tear as she took part in a nationwide applause in honour of the NHS key workers on Thursday night while her critically-ill husband Derek Draper continues to fight coronavirus in hospital

The star put on a brave face as she joined millions across the nation at 8pm for the 10th week in a row and went all out for the ‘final’ applause with a toy tambourine.

Kate took to Instagram shortly afterwards to share a video of her two children joining in as they sat on their London home’s brick wall and tapped on miniature drums.

The GMB star penned: ‘Hear this might be the last clap for carers so Billy thought we should get the drums out to go out in style!. Its been such a source of weekly comfort for them & me & I must admit I felt the tears come tonight to think it’s coming to an end before Derek’s ordeal with us. .

‘But whether we clap or not next Thursday my eternal thanks to all in the #nhs goes on. They are keeping Derek alive & everyone of them is fighting as hard as Derek is to give us the chance to be reunited. Hope has to keep us all going doesn’t it ?

Emotional: The Good Morning Britain presenter, 53, also took to Instagram to share an update about her spouse’s COVID-19 battle and admitted she was emotional over the fact it could be the final clap for carers after the founder said it should be the last one

Challenging: Kate lamented the fact the weekly salute was ‘coming to an end before Derek’s ordeal’ and said that she was finding it hard to ‘stay strong’ for their two children Darcey, 14, and Billy, 10

Critically-ill: Kate’s supportive husband and former lobbyist, Derek, was taken into hospital on March 30 and is understood to be in an unresponsive condition as he remains in a critical care unit (pictured together in December)

‘I am having to find new ways of staying strong everyday for Darcey & Billy , as I know Derek would want me to. It’s not easy but when I think of how hard Derek is fighting & the bravery of all in the #nhs it helps .

‘Thanks so much for all your messages & thanks for sharing on club Garraway.com . Standing together & learning from each other has to get us all through. #hope #love #clapthecarers #wherethereslifethereshope.’

Kate’s supportive husband and former lobbyist, Derek, was taken into hospital on March 30 and is understood to be in an unresponsive condition as he remains in a critical care unit.

The star made sure she went all out for the said final clap for carers as she was seen cheering in the street with a toy tambourine.

Brave face: The star put on a brave face as she joined millions across the nation at 8pm for the 10th week in a row and went all out for the ‘final’ applause with a toy tambourine

The GMB star penned: ‘Hear this might be the last clap for carers so Billy thought we should get the drums out to go out in style!. Its been such a source of weekly comfort for them & me & I must admit I felt the tears come tonight to think it’s coming to an end before Derek’s ordeal with us.’

Kate’s two children sat on their home’s brick wall as they made noise and played on two black drums each.

The presenter put on a brave face as she cheered and filmed her neighbours’ support during the nationwide applause on Thursday night.

Understandably so, Kate was overcome with emotion over the clapping as she was seen wiping away a tear over the emotional scenes.

While the presenter went on to hug and kiss her two children, Darcey, 14, and Billy, 10, as the family supported each other through the challenging time.

She added: ‘But whether we clap or not next Thursday my eternal thanks to all in the #nhs goes on. They are keeping Derek alive & everyone of them is fighting as hard as Derek is to give us the chance to be reunited. Hope has to keep us all going doesn’t it?’

Going all out: The star made sure she went all out for the said final clap for carers as she was seen cheering in the street with a toy tambourine

Lifting her spirits: The presenter put on a brave face as she cheered and filmed her neighbours’ support during the nationwide applause on Thursday night

Kate joined a slew of celebrities who took part with Katie Price, 42, also seen outside her new £4,250-a-month rented Surrey home on Thursday night as she took to her Instagram to share a video of herself clapping for carers.

The mother-of-five, who had been joined by her eldest child, Harvey, 18, each week, revealed that her son, who has autism, Prader-Willi Syndrome, is partially sighted and struggles with septo-optic dysplasia, was ‘knackered’ in bed after celebrating his birthday on Wednesday.

The former glamour model, who wore a pink tracksuit and matching sunglasses, went on to perform some tricks with her beloved protection dog Blade as she commanded him to sit and bark for the carers.

Family: Kate’s two children sat on their home’s brick wall as they made noise and played on two black drums each

Emotional: Understandably so, Kate was overcome with emotion over the clapping as she was seen wiping away a tear over the emotional scenes

Supporting each other: While the presenter went on to hug and kiss her two children, Darcey, 14, and Billy, 10, as the family supported each other through the challenging time

Rochelle Humes, who is pregnant with her third child – a baby boy, shared a sweet video of her eldest child, daughter Alaia-Mai, seven, clapping in their sitting room.

However, tonight’s salute could be the last one, after the founder of the event called on Britons to concentrate on other ways to support the NHS.

Annemarie Plas told Good Morning Britain that it’s time to move on but praised people who’d taken part.

Although she hopes neighbours will still come out onto their doorsteps to socialise at 8pm tonight, the mother believes it’s now time to concentrate on concrete steps to improve conditions for key workers.

Clap for our Carers founder Annemarie Plas has also said that tonight should be the last clap for the NHS after ten weeks.

Clap: Kate joined a slew of celebrities who took part with Katie Price, 42, also seen outside her new £4,250-a-month rented Surrey home on Thursday night as she took to her Instagram to share a video of herself clapping for carers

The last clap? Rochelle Humes, who is pregnant with her third child – a baby boy, shared a sweet video of her eldest child, daughter Alaia-Mai, seven, clapping in their sitting room

She told Good Morning Britain that it’s time to move on but praised people who’d taken part.

Although she hopes neighbours will still come out onto their doorsteps to socialise at 8pm on Thursday, the mother believes it’s now time to concentrate on concrete steps to improve conditions for key workers.

Ms Plas, a Dutch national living in South London, said she was ‘overwhelmed’ by the support for the cacophonous ritual, but said it was better to stop when it was at ‘its peak’.

As of Thursday there have been 269K confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 37,837 deaths in the UK alone.