Kate Hudson reveals she wanted to date Jimmy Fallon but he blew it

Kate Hudson joined The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon from quarantine Monday night where the two reminisced about making the 2000 blockbuster movie Almost Famous. Hudson mentioned that some relationships came out of it, which led to her bringing up a clip from The Tonight Show from 2018 in which Fallon admitted he thought he could have dated Hudson. Fallon was instantly flustered.

In the clip, which Hudson said “a hundred people” sent to her, Fallon was playing Loaded Questions with Margot Robbie. The question was, “Do you have a co-star you thought you could have dated but didn’t?” Fallon answered Kate Hudson. Hudson said she had no idea because Fallon never gave any indication, but it turns out, he was right.

“If you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there,” Hudson told Fallon, who replied, “No you wouldn’t have.” “Yes, of course,” Hudson said. “I remember thinking to myself, like, ‘Why has Jimmy never made a move?’ And then I just kind of realized, like, ‘Oh, well he’s not into me like that.’”

Just add Hudson to Fallon’s growing list of missed opportunities. Nicole Kidman revealed in a hilarious interview with Fallon in 2015 that she too would have dated him.

But it was around the same time that Fallon and Hudson could have dated that she met Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, whom she’d later marry and have a son with, and Fallon is now married with two children of his own. But Hudson couldn’t help but wonder.

“I was a single girl and I was in New York, and life was what it was,” Hudson said. “If you would have been like, ‘Hey.’ Like—ya know, who knows? Who knows? Our whole life [trajectory] could have been different, Jimmy.”

Fallon, who is currently quarantined with the previously mentioned wife and children, had the perfect response, saying, “Everything turned out perfect.”

Hudson agreed, saying, “Exactly the way it was supposed to.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

