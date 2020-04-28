Kate Hudson reveals she would have ‘totally’ hooked up with Jimmy Fallon while on The Tonight Show

Kate Hudson would have ‘totally’ hooked up with Jimmy Fallon in their youth if he’d ever actually hit on her, she revealed on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show.

Jimmy, 45, admitted that he had been interested in her, but instead he took her to a comedy show where she met her future husband, Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson, 53.

The two of them divorced in October 2007 after having their son, Ryder Robinson, 16.

But back in 2000, Jimmy and Kate were just a couple of pals shooting the film Almost Famous and ‘hanging out all the time.’

Each of them secretly wondered about dating each other, though they never discussed it, and Kate said that she would have been on board with it if she’d been asked.

‘If you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there,’ the actress, 41, told her friend of 20 years, who interviewed her remotely as she quarantined in Los Angeles.

Jimmy was embarrassed that Kate had recently seen a clip of him playing a Tonight Show game called Loaded Questions, in which he said that the two of them ‘could have dated, but didn’t.’

He couldn’t believe that she would have ever given him a chance.

‘Yes! Of course,’ Kate insisted. ‘I remember thinking to myself, ‘Like, why has Jimmy never made a move?’ And then I just kind of realized, like, ”Oh, well, he’s not into me like that;;, so I just… I was just like, ”Ok, well, whatever’,’ you know? And so, then I met Chris.’

‘That’s not the story at all,’ Jimmy protested. ‘Oh my gosh.’

‘No it is!’ Kate affirmed. ‘Cause I was a single girl, and I was in New York, and you know, life was what it was. If you would have been like, ”Hey,” who knows? Who knows? Our whole life trajectory could have been different.’

‘Everything turned out perfect,’ emphasized Jimmy, who married film producer Nancy Juvonen, 52, and has two daughters, Franny, five, and Winnie, six.

‘Exactly the way it was supposed to,’ reflected Kate, who is dating record company owner Danny Fujikawa and has three kids: Ryder, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 8, and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 1.

Jimmy remembered that when they were doing the film, the two of them had gone to see a show by Canadian comedy troupe Kids In The Hall, and Kate met Chris there.

Shortly thereafter, Jimmy lent her his Black Crowes CDs so she could get acquainted with the band’s music, and ‘the rest is history,’ he said. ‘You guys fell in love.’

‘The rest is history,’ Kate said. ‘Now I got a 16-year-old.’

Jimmy initially seemed nervous as he first began speaking to Kate about their time shooting the beloved rock film two decades ago.

‘What a special experience for everybody that was,’ Kate recalled. ‘And then there were relationships that came out of it, which by the way, we have to discuss.’

At his home studio., Jimmy howled with laughter, anticipating what she was about to say.

He blushed as she told him that ‘about 100 friends’ had sent her the Loaded Questions clip.

‘Can I just tell you what happened to me as I was listening to this?’ Kate asked. ‘I had no idea… I wish people could be in my body to watch you and I’s relationship and friendship, because you gave me NO indication.’

‘I thought, like a little indication, ’cause we were good together,’ Jimmy stammered. ‘We’re good buddies. We hung out all the time.’

‘If you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there,’ Kate emphasized.

Switching the subject, Jimmy also mentioned Kate’s recent cover of People magazine’s The Beautiful Issue, which she shot with Rani Rose and her mother, actress Goldie Hawn, 74.

‘It was so much fun to do,’ Kate emphasized.

As they closed, Jimmy told Kate he still had a piece of a wall they’d graffiti’d back in the day.

‘And one day I’ll find that, and you’ll find your pictures, and we’ll show them to each other,’ he said, promising not to be ‘super embarrassed’ when they saw each other again.

As part of Jimmy’s call to have his guests highlight a favorite charity, Kate spoke about the UN’s World Food Programme, for which she was a global ambassador.

‘In 2019, they were feeding up to 100 million people,’ she noted. ‘After COVID-19, we’re looking at about a quarter of a billion people worldwide. It’s true famine proportions. Biblical proportions.’