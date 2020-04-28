Kate Hudson Said She Would Have Dated Jimmy Fallon In The 2000s, But He Never Made A Move

“If you had actually made a move, I would have totally gone there!”

This story begins back in the year 2000, when Kate Hudson and Jimmy Fallon both appeared in the classic movie, Almost Famous.


Columbia Pictures

Kate played the leading role of Penny Lane and Jimmy played Dennis Hope, a manager for the band in the movie.

Here is a genuinely incredible photo of them together at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards as proof:


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

The hair! The pit stain! I’m obsessed.

Anyway, the next thing you need to know in this tale, is that when Margot Robbie appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2018, Jimmy answered the question: “Do you have a costar you thought you could have dated but didn’t?”


YouTube / Via youtube.com

“I thought for a second — we hung out and we were friends — I thought, maybe you know, maybe it could be something,” Jimmy explained, before jumping into a story about how he missed his chance because Kate started dating her eventual husband (and now, ex-husband) — Chris Robinson from The Black Crowes.

Now you have all the context you need, which brings us to last night, when Kate appeared on Jimmy’s at-home version of his show.

Kate and Jimmy started reminiscing about their time working on the movie, and then Kate goes:

And then Jimmy does this, because he knows what’s coming next…

Kate explains, “I had like a hundred people send me that clip”:

And then Jimmy says, “I thought we were good together. We were good buddies. We hung out all the time” and Kate’s face says it all:

And then Kate revealed the truth after 20 years:


NBC / Via youtube.com

And Jimmy goes, “No you wouldn’t” and Kate continued, “I remember thinking to myself like, ‘Why has Jimmy never made a move?’ And then I just kind of realized, ‘Oh, he’s not into me like that.’ I was just like ‘Okay, well whatever.’ And so, then I met Chris.”

And while the two acknowledge that everything could have been VERY different…

…they obviously know things worked out for the best:


NBC / Via youtube.com

Jimmy, of course, is married to Nancy Juvonen and has two daughters, and Kate is currently dating Danny Fukijawa and has three kids of her own.

But it sure was fun strolling down memory lane! Okay, now let’s look at this pic again once more for good measure:


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

