Kate Hudson Said She Would Have Dated Jimmy Fallon In The 2000s, But He Never Made A Move
This story begins back in the year 2000, when Kate Hudson and Jimmy Fallon both appeared in the classic movie, Almost Famous.
Here is a genuinely incredible photo of them together at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards as proof:
Anyway, the next thing you need to know in this tale, is that when Margot Robbie appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2018, Jimmy answered the question: “Do you have a costar you thought you could have dated but didn’t?”
Now you have all the context you need, which brings us to last night, when Kate appeared on Jimmy’s at-home version of his show.
Kate and Jimmy started reminiscing about their time working on the movie, and then Kate goes:
And then Jimmy does this, because he knows what’s coming next…
Kate explains, “I had like a hundred people send me that clip”:
And then Jimmy says, “I thought we were good together. We were good buddies. We hung out all the time” and Kate’s face says it all:
And then Kate revealed the truth after 20 years:
And while the two acknowledge that everything could have been VERY different…
…they obviously know things worked out for the best:
But it sure was fun strolling down memory lane! Okay, now let’s look at this pic again once more for good measure:
