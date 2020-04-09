Kate Middleton Reveals Her Favorite Celebrity She Has Ever Met





Duchess Kate Middleton revealed who her favorite celebrity she has ever met has been!

The info was revealed during a video call she and Prince William made with some kids at the Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, Lancashire.

“The kids also asked them what the best famous person was that they had met — something I bet they don’t get asked very often!” Anita Ghidotti, Chief Executive of the Pendle Trust, said after the call (via Hello!) “The Duchess said that George has been watching lots of David Attenborough, Blue Planet and the like, so that would probably be hers.”

