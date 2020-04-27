Kate Winslet narrates how she was overwhelmed when an old man identified her as Titanic’s Rose in the Himalayas | Bollywood Life

Hollywood star Kate Winslet says she was overwhelmed when an old man in the Himalayas recognised her as Rose from Titanic. The incident happened during her trip to India. The 44-year-old actor, who starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio (Jack Dawson) in the 1997 blockbuster as Rose DeWitt Bukater, said the moment made her emotional. Also Read – #Avatar2 to release worldwide on December 17,2021 confirms James Cameron but social media is unhappy with the delay – read tweets

“‘Titanic was everywhere. A couple of years after it came out, I went to India. I was walking in the foothills of the Himalayas, just me with my backpack on my back and a man came towards me with a walking stick – he must have been 85 and was blind in one eye,” she said. “He looked at me and said, ‘You – Titanic.’ I said yes and he just put his hand on his heart and said, ‘Thank you’. I burst into tears. It really helped me understand how much that film had given to so many people,” Winslet told Candis magazine. Also Read – Black Panther continues its phenomenal run, surpasses Titanic to become the third highest grosser at the US box office

Kate Winslet said she is proud of the James Cameron-directorial, but the huge success made her uncomfortable. “I was leading quite a public life, which I was not prepared for at all. All of a sudden, people were looking at me, talking about me – I would read or hear things about me which were just untrue. I am only human and that hurt! My twenties were a bit of a roller coaster, in fact, with some amazing times but some hard times too. These days I look back and think, ‘Whew – I went through all of that?”’ she said. Also Read – Kate Winslet : Harvey Weinstein didn’t like me because he couldn’t bully me

