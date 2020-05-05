Katharine McPhee Already Has an Amazing ‘Housewives’ Tagline in Mind!

Katharine McPhee is reacting to a report that she is up for a spot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 35-year-old actress’ rep has already shot down the rumors that she is going to join the cast of the Bravo reality series, but Kat is having some fun with it by coming up with a tagline.

As you probably know, each member of the Real Housewives franchise has a catchy tagline that gives some insight into their world.

“I might not have any hits…but I’ll always be a SMASH,” Kat tweeted along with a screencap of an article about the story. She’s of course referencing her beloved NBC musical series.

Kat is married to David Foster, who used to be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when his ex-wife Yolanda was a cast member.