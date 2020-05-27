Katharine McPhee is a delight in white in Westwood 

California is slowly reopening amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, although wearing face masks is still encouraged.

And Katharine McPhee made sure to cover up on Wednesday, when the singer-actress stepped out in Westwood, Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old dazzled in head to toe white for the outing.

The Scorpion actress put on the stunning display after stepping out of her black Range Rover.

Katharine’s monochromatic ensemble consisted of a white denim skirt worn with a matching V-neck T-shirt.

On her feet, the American Idol runner up wore a pair of white loafers.

The newlywed completed the look with her face mask and a pair of dark shades.

Last week, Katharine made an appearance on Access, where she shared that her husband David Foster has been like a ‘father’ to Prince Harry.

My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry. They’re like, they’re so cute. They’re like father and son,’ she told Access.

The stage star was an acquaintance of Meghan Markle when the two attended Catholic school as children, but it wasn’t until last year when Katharine was in London performing in the musical Waitress that the two struck up a true friendship.

‘I did a couple of shows with her and she was always put together and great,’ Katharine said of their school days, clarifying: ‘I was never really close friends with her.’

Katharine and her 70-year-old spouse married in London in June 2019.