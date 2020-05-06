Katherine Ryan says she had a miscarriage at 10 weeks

Katherine Ryan has opened up about the ‘loneliness and shame’ of suffering a miscarriage at 10 weeks and said wants to bring comfort to woman in the same situation.

The comedian, 36, revealed she suffered a pregnancy loss in February earlier this year, during Wednesday’s episode of Lorraine.

Katherine, who spoke live from her Hertfordshire home, discussed the ‘collective grief’ she felt at the time and her desire to help other women.

Speaking during the show, host Lorraine Kelly said: ‘You opened up about the fact you lost your baby. You gave a lot of comfort to people who had been through that.’

Katherine said: ‘When that happened in February, it lasted until March. I felt the collective grief of so many women affecting pregnancy loss.

‘It’s a very lonely experience and you can feel shame. Even though I’m nasty on stage, I do really care about people a lot.

‘I’m no stranger to shame so i thought I should tell my story. My pregnancy was 10 weeks and I hope to bring them some comfort.’

During the interview, Katherine also talked about her marriage to Bobby Kootstra, who she first dated when they were in high school together.

She told Lorraine: ‘A lot of people respond to that story. It was really just fate that brought me back to Bobby. He was my first love. We dated in high school, he is the most calm steady person i know.’

Katherine added: ‘Lorraine, I didn’t realise people love their husband so much, I didn’t realise I needed to be in a relationship. Get married. Everyone should do it. Get hitched!’

The mother-of-one lives with her partner and daughter Violet, 11, who she often discusses during her number one podcast, Telling Everybody Everything.

Lorraine said: ‘You’re daughter Violet appears sometimes in your podcast and we’ve got a huge responsibility talking about our bodies to children if were always on scales or saying our bum looks too big. They’re going to pick it up.’

Katherine said: ‘I’m really careful the way I talk about body images. My daughter is watching me so when i say i’m going to be ten out of ten.’

If you have been affected by this story, you can call the Miscarriage Association Helpline on 01924 200 799 or visit miscarriageassociation.org.uk

