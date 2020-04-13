Katherine Schwarzenegger & Family Practice Social-Distancing on Easter Walk

Katherine Schwarzenegger is enjoying some time with her family!

The 30-year-old author met up with mom Maria Shriver, brother Patrick, and sister Christina Schwarzenegger as she took her dog for a walk on Easter Sunday (April 12) in Brentwood, Calif.

Katherine and her family tried to stay safe, keeping some space between each other as walked down the street.

Back at home, Katherine‘s husband Chris Pratt took to his Instagram Story to share some clips of himself preparing some Easter dishes and watching mass online.

