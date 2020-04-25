Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Pregnant, Expecting a Baby with Husband Chris Pratt!





Exciting news for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger!

The 30-year-old author is pregnant with the couple’s first child together. They have been married since June 8 of last year and this will be the second child for Chris, 40.

Chris is the father of seven-year-old Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

This is an exciting time for Katherine as she not only has her pregnancy to look forward to.. she’s also dominating the New York Times book charts. Her new book “The Gift of Forgiveness” has been on the best-sellers list for four weeks in a row and she’s been on a virtual book tour since March.

Earlier this week, Katherine kept her baby bump covered up while stepping out on a sunset stroll with Chris.

People was first to report the happy news.

