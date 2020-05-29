Katherine Schwarzenegger puts her baby bump on full display as she walks her pup in Brentwood

Katherine Schwarzenegger showcased her growing baby bump on a walk with her beloved pup in Brentwood, California.

For her Thursday outing, the 30-year-old author appeared cheery as she stretched her legs alongside the four-legged inspiration of her New York Times best selling children’s book Maverick and Me.

The pregnant wife of Chris Pratt, who married the Jurassic World star in June 2019, stayed bundled up under a black zip-up hoodie, fitted leggings and a matching pair of sneakers.

Dog walk: Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger showcased her growing baby bump on a walk with her pup in Brentwood, California

In addition to adhering to the CDC’s recommendation to wear a facial covering, the animal activist stylishly wore her shoulder-length tresses in a half-up, half-down hairdo with a yellow ribbon.

As she stepped out of the confines of quarantine, Schwarzenegger donned a pair of Apple earbuds.

Her furry friend, whom she fostered and eventually rescued in 2016, remained close to her side on a blue retractable leash.

Animal activist: The 30-year-old author appeared cheery as she stretched her legs alongside the four-legged inspiration of her New York Times best selling children’s book Maverick and Me

Recently, the writer and Chris Pratt read her 2017 book about Maverick aloud on Instagram for the Saving with Stories campaign.

The lovebirds first child together is reportedly due around September/October 2020.

The USC grad is already stepmother to the Onward actor’s seven-year-old son Jack from his eight-year marriage to Mom star Anna Faris, which ended in 2018.

Bumping along: The wife of Chris Pratt, who married the Jurassic World star in June 2019, stayed bundled up under a black zip-up hoodie, fitted leggings and a matching pair of sneakers

‘She loves being an extra mom to Jack,’ a Pratt pal told People last Thursday.

‘Jack will be a great big brother. Katherine always says that he is the sweetest, most caring boy. They can’t wait for Jack to have a sibling.’

Katherine and Chris – who were introduced by her 64-year-old journalist mother in church – will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on June 8.