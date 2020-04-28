Katie Couric has a complaint about ‘The Morning Show’

The plot of the series, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, eerily echoed the behind the scenes lives of Couric and her disgraced former “Today” show co-anchor Matt Lauer. Many think Aniston’s Alex Levy is based directly on Couric, while Steve Carell’s storyline is similar to Lauer’s real life downfall. Aniston also executive produced the series alongside Reese Witherspoon.

A book by CNN’s chief media correspondent, Brian Stelter, was used for background for the series, and he is a consultant for the show.

“I have so many thoughts. I thought some of it was really interesting, and I think the long-term impact and the serious devastation that results from certain behaviors was quite well represented, or quite well conveyed in that,” Couric said on the podcast “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino.”

Couric praised Aniston in the role, but also said she could have played her “more charismatic.”