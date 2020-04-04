Katrina Commander Rips ‘Totally Clueless’ Jared Kushner

Russel Honoré on Friday made it crystal clear what he thinks of Jared Kushner and his role in President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force.

”I don’t believe he know what the hell he’s talking about,” the retired lieutenant general said of Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, who has no medical experience, in an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

“He’s totally clueless as to what he’s talking about,” added Honoré, who is credited with correcting the initial botched federal recovery response to Hurricane Katrina that struck New Orleans in 2005.

Honoré’s comments came in response to Kushner’s declaration, during Thursday’s task force update, that life-saving supplies in the federal Strategic National Stockpile weren’t actually for the states.

“The notion of the federal stockpile was it’s supposed to be our stockpile,” he said. “It’s not supposed to be states’ stockpiles that they then use.”

Kushner’s remarks drew fierce criticism.

The president later attempted to defend his son-in-law’s comments in Friday’s briefing, saying “Our” means “the United States of America. And then we take that ‘our’ and we distribute it to the states.” Language on the Strategic National Stockpile’s website was also later amended to back up Kushner’s assertion.

Honoré, in his interview with Hayes, further suggested how he’d get much-needed medical equipment to where it is needed the most, by giving the Department of Defense a much larger role and positioning the National Guard at every hospital.

Last month, Honoré criticized the Trump White House’s “slow and not decisive” response to the pandemic. “It’s hard to get the speed you need to save lives if you’re slow at making decisions and you’re not decisive,” he said.

Check out the interview above.