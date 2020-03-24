Katrina Kaif denies being a part of Vikas Bahl’s next with Amitabh Bachchan

Katrina Kaif has denied reports that she has signed Vikas Bahl’s slice-of-life comedy, tentatively titled Deadly. The clarification comes after she was criticised for choosing to work with the filmmaker who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

On Monday March 23, Mumbai Mirror reported that Katrina instantly said yes when Vikas offered her Deadly, as she wanted to experiment with different roles. Reportedly, the film would show her journey of self-discovery, with Amitabh Bachchan playing her father.

Soon after this news came out, several Twitter users slammed Katrina for working with Vikas, who was accused of inappropriate behaviour by a former employee of the now-defunct Phantom Films. The woman had alleged that he sexually harassed her during a promotional tour of Bombay Velvet in 2015.

Though Vikas was later cleared by Reliance Entertainment following an internal inquiry, questions have been raised about the process.

HuffPost journalist Ankur Pathak initially condemned Katrina’s decision in a tweet but later shared an update saying that when he contacted her, she quashed the news of her being a part of Deadly.

UPDATE: heard back from Katrina Kaif, who said that the Mumbai Mirror report – of her doing a film titled ‘Deadly’ with Vikas Bahl – is untrue 🙏 — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) March 24, 2020

As of now, Katrina has not announced any project after Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The cop drama, starring Akshay Kumar in the eponymous role, was scheduled to open in theatres on March 24, but its release got indefinitely stalled after theatres shut down all over the country in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sooryavanshi is an experience that we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hard work, and the response we received for its trailer was nothing less than electrifying and made it clear that this film truly belongs to its audience… We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the Covid-19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience… And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right… After all, safety comes first… Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong… We shall pull through this,” the makers of Sooryavanshi said in a statement.

